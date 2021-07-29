Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,624 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Xperi worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Xperi by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPER. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of XPER opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. Research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.