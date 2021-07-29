Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 2.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDA. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Shares of IDA opened at $105.52 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $105.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

