Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,443 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

