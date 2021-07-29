Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,498 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in The Chemours by 247.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CC opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

