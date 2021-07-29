Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 58.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

FTCH stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $73.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.