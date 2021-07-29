Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 113.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Flowserve by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.72.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

