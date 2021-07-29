Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

