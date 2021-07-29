Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after buying an additional 1,353,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $86,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $39,481,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 92.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares in the last quarter.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

SYNA opened at $147.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $160.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

