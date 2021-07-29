Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,399 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

THG opened at $132.79 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

