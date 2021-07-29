Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,558 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $67.70 on Thursday. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

