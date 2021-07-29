Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,650 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $2,171,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $83.04 and a 12 month high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

