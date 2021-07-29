Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 16,844 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,844 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Rambus worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3,190.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.17 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.69. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

