Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,810 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

FCN stock opened at $140.30 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.42.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

