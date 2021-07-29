Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,838 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

