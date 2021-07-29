Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,462 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Semtech by 99.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 205,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 102,239 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $573,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 46.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,245,000 after purchasing an additional 139,981 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.34. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

