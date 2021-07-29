Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,866 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,795,000 after acquiring an additional 610,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,177,000 after acquiring an additional 512,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,443,000 after acquiring an additional 72,090 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Rayonier by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,442,000 after acquiring an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $44,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

