Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,909 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.13.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

