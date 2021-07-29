Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,009 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

