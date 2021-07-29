Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 725 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $33,157,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Medpace by 98.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Medpace by 231,736.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.98.

MEDP opened at $174.69 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.24.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

