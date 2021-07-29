Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,670,000 after buying an additional 680,119 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,175,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,002,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,064,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 763,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after buying an additional 106,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

CENTA opened at $43.47 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

