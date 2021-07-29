Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 75,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

