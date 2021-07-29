Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,286,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,992,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,185.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,411 shares of company stock worth $5,579,387 in the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

