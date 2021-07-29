Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACW opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACW. Truist upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

