Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of LON:GNC traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 131.30 ($1.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £691.36 million and a P/E ratio of -17.74.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.