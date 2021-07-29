GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Up 6.5% Following Strong Earnings

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.23. 3,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 863,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 172,906 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

