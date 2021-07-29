Gregory A. Lang Sells 25,089 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.02. 848,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,904. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,854 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 308,405 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 123,334 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.