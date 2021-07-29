Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Grid Dynamics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. On average, analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GDYN opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $21.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.90 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,131,630 shares of company stock worth $77,360,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

