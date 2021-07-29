Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,354,300 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the June 30th total of 5,342,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.0 days.

GNZUF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.29.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

