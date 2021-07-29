Guardant Health (GH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Guardant Health to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Guardant Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $714,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,828.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,356,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

