Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.48

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$39.48 and last traded at C$38.55, with a volume of 178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.49.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.69 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

