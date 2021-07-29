GXChain (GXC) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.18 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $33.41 million and $6.18 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000114 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,440,406 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

