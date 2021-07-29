H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.47% of H.B. Fuller worth $15,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUL. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $313,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $125,843.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,797 shares of company stock worth $1,116,144. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

FUL opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $70.58.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

