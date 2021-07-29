Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,700 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 1,813,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haidilao International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Haidilao International has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

