Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.87 and last traded at C$8.79. Approximately 5,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 64,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.73.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$233.92 million and a P/E ratio of -23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

