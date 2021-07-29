Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 374.60 ($4.89). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 364.20 ($4.76), with a volume of 309,962 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £725.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 392.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

