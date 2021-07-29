Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.57 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $51,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.