Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will post sales of $20.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.18 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $26.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $88.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.95 million to $109.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $103.78 million, with estimates ranging from $81.98 million to $133.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%.

Several research firms have commented on HASI. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $72.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 26,121 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

