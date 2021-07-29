Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 55.17 ($0.72). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 55.17 ($0.72), with a volume of 6,043 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 182.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 26.90, a current ratio of 26.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

In related news, insider Graham Sheward acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £9,520 ($12,437.94).

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

