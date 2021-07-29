Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,600 shares, a growth of 147.5% from the June 30th total of 310,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HCDI stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Harbor Custom Development has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCDI. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Harbor Custom Development by 472.2% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Harbor Custom Development by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 85,166 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

