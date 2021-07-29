Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Harvard Bioscience has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $290,383.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

