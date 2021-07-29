HC Wainwright Boosts Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to $729.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $703.00 to $729.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.53. 71,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $2,770,485,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 10,203.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,402,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 53.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 13.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,232,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.