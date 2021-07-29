HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells $749,820.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,470. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $254.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

