HCI Group (HCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCI opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.74. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

