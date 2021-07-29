Head to Head Analysis: Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) versus Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Editas Medicine and Brickell Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 4 4 3 0 1.91 Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $46.64, indicating a potential upside of 11.30%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 710.37%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -147.51% -28.42% -20.72% Brickell Biotech -3,255.36% -108.81% -81.75%

Risk and Volatility

Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Editas Medicine and Brickell Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $90.73 million 31.32 -$115.98 million ($1.98) -21.16 Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 31.67 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -0.80

Brickell Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. It also develops EDIT-102 for the treatment of Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa 4, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and EDIT-301 to treat sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumors; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer, as well as has a early discovery program to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and research collaboration with Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease, as well as research collaboration with AskBio and collaboration with m BlueRock Therapeutics LP. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

