Head-To-Head Comparison: Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) versus Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Corvus Gold and Golden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00 Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 50.10%. Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 117.02%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Corvus Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -157.05% -144.18% Golden Minerals -143.56% -89.15% -54.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Golden Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -32.20 Golden Minerals $5.64 million 15.26 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -7.57

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold. Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Corvus Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

