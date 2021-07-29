Head-To-Head Contrast: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) & Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares VICI Properties and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 88.15% 12.07% 6.73% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 36.22% 8.50% 4.01%

VICI Properties has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for VICI Properties and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 3 10 1 2.86 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00

VICI Properties presently has a consensus target price of $33.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.38%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.48%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VICI Properties and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $1.23 billion 13.62 $891.67 million $1.64 18.96 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $254.57 million 6.97 $82.07 million $1.86 14.61

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. VICI Properties pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

