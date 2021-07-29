Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.91. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 575,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

