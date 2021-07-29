Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after acquiring an additional 131,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,155 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $36.84 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $37.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.