Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.20

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 36335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.