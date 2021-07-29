Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report $222.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.71 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $166.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $883.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $847.28 million to $944.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $957.83 million, with estimates ranging from $905.81 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 219.74, a P/E/G ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308,777 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,671,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,413,000 after acquiring an additional 898,245 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,993,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,104,000 after acquiring an additional 714,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,774,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after acquiring an additional 145,894 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.